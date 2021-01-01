Gulf country extends deadline for illegal expats

A gulf country has announced that the deadline for illegal expats will be extended. Kuwait has announced this. The Interior Ministry in Kuwait has extended the grace period given to illegal expatriate residents to modify their status for yet another month.

Kuwait’s Interior Minister Thamer Al Ali has issued the decree to extend the grace period. The latest decree stipulates that any illegal resident, who fails to readjust his/her status during the new grace period will face penalties. “The violator will not be permitted residence, deported from the country and will not be allowed to return,” the decree said

Earlier, Kuwait has announced that the grace period will not be extended. Around 73,000 illegal expatriates have applied to legalize their status. The illegal resident, who fails to pay the violation fine, will be blacklisted and banned from entering Kuwait. Illegal residents registered at the Kuwaiti Interior Ministry are estimated at 186,000 from different nationalities.