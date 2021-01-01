Historic moment: Britain becomes ‘independent nation’ in this New Year

London: Britain withdrew from the European Union on New Year Day and became an ‘independent nation’. Britain officially said goodbye to the European Union at 11 pm last night, ending a 48-year relationship. The Brexit Bill, passed by both Houses of the British Parliament, was approved by Queen Elizabeth II on Wednesday.

With this, Britain officially announced its withdrawal from the union yesterday, marking the end of four and a half years of Brexit talks and voting. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has called the new year a new beginning. The future of Britain is in our hands. He said that we would take up this task in the interest and purpose of the British people. Earlier, Britain temporarily withdrew from the European Union. The new decision comes on Thursday when it expires.

