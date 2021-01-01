‘If our demands are not accepted yet’, farmer leader with threats against the Center….

Chandigarh: A farmer leader has threatened the Center by saying that “if our demands are not met yet”. Farmers have warned that protests will intensify if they do not reach an agreement on the issue of repealing the agricultural law. Farmers have warned the government as protests continue, demanding the repeal of new agricultural laws and guarantees of support prices for crops. Petrol pumps and shopping malls in Haryana have been threatened with closure if no solution is found in the January 4 talks.

The farmers’ leaders said that if the government does not take a decision in favor of the farmers’ unions, firm action will have to be taken. The farmers were talking to a journalist at a protest site on the Singhu border. “If the meeting with the government fails on January 4, we will announce the dates for the closure of all malls and petrol pumps in Haryana,” Vikas, a farmer leader, told reporters.