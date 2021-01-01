India Meteorological Department predicts rain, thunderstorm and hailstorm

The national weather forecasting agency (IMD) has predicted rainfall, with thunderstorm and hailstorm for northern India from January 3 to 5.

“Rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm or hailstorm over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, north Rajasthan, West Uttar Pradesh and northwest Madhya Pradesh from January 3 to5, with maximum intensity on January 4,” said the daily bulletin of IMD.

The IMD also predicted cold wave to severe cold wave conditions over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and West Madhya Pradesh during next 24 hours on Friday.

IMD predicted that there will be no significant change in minimum temperatures over most parts of Northwest and Central India during next 24 hours, but a rise by three to five degrees Celsius thereafter for subsequent two days.