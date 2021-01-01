India-UK Air service will resume from January 8

New Delhi: Air services to and from the UK, which were suspended following the discovery of the rapidly changing mutant Covid in the UK, will resume from January 8. The India-UK meeting will be held in the last week of December. Air service suspended. Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has announced that services to and from the UK will resume on January 8.

Until January 23, it will be limited to 15 services per week. The service will be available only from Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad airports, the minister said on Twitter. He added that details of the services would be provided by the DGCA soon. “It has been decided that flights between India & UK will resume from 8 Jan 2021. Operations till 23 Jan will be restricted to 15 flights per week each for carriers of the two countries to & from Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru & Hyderabad only. @DGCAIndia will issue the details shortly,” Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri tweeted.

