Irreplaceable, immortal geniuses; Favorite celebrities who said goodbye in 2020….

What makes 2020 even more tragic is the fact that the Covid epidemic has claimed the lives of millions of people around the world. 2021 has come with new rays of hope. Looking back on 2020, it is sad to say that it was a year of disappointment for movie lovers. Get to know the beloved artists who have left fans disappointed and in pain.
Sasi Kalinga
Ravi Vallathol
M.K. Arjunan Master
Sabrinath
Sachi
Anil Nedumangad
Shanavas Naranipuzha
Anil Murali
Parvai Muniamma
SP Balasubramaniam
Irrfan Khan
Rishi Kapoor
Sushant Singh Rajput
Chiranjeevi Sarja
V.J. Chitra
Soumitra Chatterjee
Asif Basra
Post Your Comments