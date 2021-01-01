LPG cylinder price hiked again

The public sector oil companies had once again increased the price of LPG cylinder. The Indian Oil Corporation has hiked price of non-subsidised LPG cylinders from January 1. The price of commercial LPG cylinders has increased by Rs 17 per cylinder. The price of non-subsidised LPG (14.2 kgs) remained at Rs 694 per cylinder.

The new rate of 19 kg for every LPG cylinder in Delhi is now Rs 1,349 as against the previous price of Rs 1,332. In Kolkata, the LPG cylinder price has been increased by Rs 22.50 to Rs 1,410 from 1,387.50. In Mumbai, it has become costlier by Rs 17, from 1,280.50 to Rs 1,297.50. In Chennai, prices have increased by Rs 16.50 to Rs 1463.50 from Rs 1,446.50.

The government gives 12 cooking gas cylinders (14.2 kgs) each to households in a year at a subsidised rate. Earlier, oil market companies had increased prices of cooking gas twice in December last.