Man wills half of his property to pet dog over frustrated with feuding family

It is customary to write off the property in the name of pets in foreign countries but it is rare in our country. One such incident is now coming out of Badibaba village in Madhya Pradesh. The owner decides to give half of the property to the dog. In Chindwara, Madhya Pradesh, the owner decided to give half of the property to his wife and the other half to his pet dog.

Fifty-year-old Om Narayana Verma has come to the conclusion that nine acres of 18 acres of land should be given to a pet dog after his death. Om Narayana Verma has five children, including four daughters and a son. Om Narayana Verma said that they decided to give the dog a share of the property because they did not trust them. He also states that the person who takes over the dog after his death and looks after it until its death will receive the dog’s property.

