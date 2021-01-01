“Marijuana cultivation” gets legalised in this Indian state.

Panaji: The law department of the Goa government has endorsed a request to permit the cultivation of marijuana for medicinal intentions, a movement that marked disapproval from opposition groups. Law Minister Nilesh Cabral told that his department has assessed and removed the proposal to permit the cultivation of marijuana (ganja or grass) for medicinal purposes in the tourist state. The proposal was moved by the health department, he said.

We have removed the file from a legal viewpoint. Regulated farming of marijuana for medicinal goals would be allowed, he said. The plant was added to the list of prohibited substances under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) in 1985, Cabral said. Plantation of marijuana would be allowed so that the natural medicine can be marketed to pharmaceutical companies, he added.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant had stated a proposal has been driven before the government to permit the farming of marijuana, but no license has been given in the case. Cabral’s notice that his department has removed the request to let restricted cultivation of marijuana in the state came hours after. The move enticed strong objection from opposition parties in the state.

On Wednesday Goa Congress spokesman Amarnath Panjikar, preaching a press conference, said the BJP government has “stooped to the lowest possible level”.The efforts of the state government are obviously illegal. At a term when Goa is toiling to combat the use of drugs, this movement will also administer narcotics in the social structure of the state, he said. Panjikar insisted that the government instantly ditch the request. The BJP has to recognize that it is a party that backs the narcotics business, he said.

Independent MLA and ex-minister Rohan Khaunte also denounced the judgment. Cannabis Legalisation spells Doom! Shameful that @goacm supports this deadly proposal that will destroy Goan Youth by fostering Drug Culture, Crimes, Corruption, Social Degradation, etc,” he tweeted.Legitimacy will direct to extend abuse and destroy our peaceful society.