“My heart is with the farmers and labourers fighting unjust forces”: Rahul Gandhi

Former AICC president and Congress MP from Wayanad, Rahul Gandhi has once again attacked the union government. The Congress leader took a veiled dig at the Centre for not repealing the three farm laws.

“As the New Year begins, we remember those who we lost and thank all those who protect and sacrifice for us. My heart is with the farmers and labourers fighting unjust forces with dignity and honour. Happy New Year to all,” Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

As the new year begins, we remember those who we lost and thank all those who protect and sacrifice for us. My heart is with the farmers and labourers fighting unjust forces with dignity and honour. Happy new year to all. pic.twitter.com/L0esBsMeqW — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 31, 2020

Earlier also the Congress leader has attacked the union government over farmers’ protests. “Keep walking O brave one, patiently you move ahead. Doesn’t matter if there is a water cannon shower or bluster/bravado, you don’t fear, O fearless one. You remain firm, and walk on. O ‘annadata’, you keep walking,” Rahul Gandhi tweeted on December 27.

Hundreds of farmers have been protesting against the three newly enacted farm laws – Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.