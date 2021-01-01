Nationalized bank extends festival offer

A nationalized bank in India has extended the festival offer. Punjab National Bank (PNB) has announced the extension of its festival offer till March. The festival offer has been now renamed as ‘PNB NEW YEAR BONANZA-2021’.

“Under the PNB New Year Bonanza 2021 (during the offer period from January 1 to March 31, 2021), PNB will offer full waiver of upfront or processing fees and documentation charges on all fresh housing loans, takeover housing loans, car loans and property loans,” a statement issued by the PNB said.

PNB launched the ‘Festival Bonanza Offer 2020’, in September 2020. The offer was designed to further accentuate the retail credit growth of the bank as well as to encash the opportunities emerged in the market during the festival season.