New technologies to dominate the market; Adobe discontinues Flash Player service….

Adobe bids farewell to Flash Player. Adobe has decided to discontinue the Flash Player service after Microsoft discontinued the Flash Player feature from all previous web browser services and removed Adobe Flash Player from newer versions of Windows.

At one time, web browsers included multimedia features, including animation, audio, and video, supported by Adobe Flash Player. Flash Player has been a regular feature of web browsers for the past two decades. Adobe has announced that it will end support for Flash Player from December 31st and block Flash content from January 12th.

The use of Flash Player has declined as the latest technologies, such as HTML5, WebGL and Web Assembly, have been able to harness the potential of modern IT technologies. In 2017, Adobe announced that it would no longer provide Flash Player updates after December 31, 2020.

However, some commercial users may need Flash Player support for a while. The Internet Archives reports that various Flash Player games and animations are preserved in memory of the Flash Player. Adobe recommends uninstalling Flash Players for device security.