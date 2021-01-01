‘New Year gift by Indian Railway’: Railway makes important announcement

The Indian Railway has decided to extend the run of festival special trains. The Northern Railway has announced this. The decision was taken after considering the passenger rush.

As per the new announcement, these special festival trains will continue to operate till January 2021 end. These special trains were announced in September during Durga Puja, Diwali and Chhath festivals Pooja holidays.

Indian Railway has suspended the passenger train service in March, 2020 due to Covid-19 pandemic. The Railway has operated special trains for migrant workers during the lockdown. The union government has allowed resumption of train services from June 1 in a graded manner.