Pharmacist arrested for destroying Covid-19 vaccine

In a shocking incident, a pharmacist has deliberately destroyed hundreds of Covid-19 vaccines. Police has booked the pharmacist after the incident came into light.

The incident is reported from Wisconsin in USA. Police has arrested him under the charges of first degree recklessly endangering safety, adulterating a prescription drug, and criminal damage to property.

As per reports, the pharmacist worked at the Aurora Medical Center. He had removed 57 vials of Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine from a refrigerator overnight, forcing them to be destroyed. Each of the vials contained 10 doses of the coronavirus vaccine.

” He knew that the spoiled vaccinations would be useless and that people who received the vaccinations would think they had been vaccinated against the virus when in fact they were not”, said the police.