Several people injured as multiple cars ram into each other

Several people were injured as many cars ram into each other due to low visibility caused by the dense fog. The incident took place in the Eastern Peripheral Expressway in Baghpat in Uttar Pradesh. More than 20 cars rammed into each other on Friday morning.

Police and local administration team has reached the spot and the process to to evacuate the expressway is progressing. The injured were admitted in the the district hospital in Baghpat.

Earlier in December, a similar incident took place, where at least 12 vehicles ran into each other on Eastern Peripheral Expressway in Baghpat. The cause of the road mishap was low visibility. As many as 10 people were injured in the incident.