Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty ends high

The stock market followed another milestone on New Year Day. The Nifty closed above 14,000 for the first time. The Sensex gained 117.65 points. The stock closed at 47,868.98. Similarly, the wide-based National Stock Exchange index Nifty rose by 36.70 points to 14,018.50. The market was buoyed by a record increase in GST revenue and expectations that the hike would benefit the automotive sector.

Shares of 1998 companies were gainers and 940 shares were losers on the BSE. 163 shares unchanged. Major gainers were Adani Ports, ITC, Mahindra & Mahindra, and SBI. ICICI Bank, SBI Life, Hindalco, HDFC Bank, and Titan Company also lost ground. All the indices except Nifty Bank were up. Indices like public sector bank and auto gained. The BSE mid-cap and small-cap indices rose 0.9 percent and 1.2 percent, respectively.

