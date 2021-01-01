Suvendu Adikari’s brother joins BJP

Kolkata: Former Bengal minister Suvendu Adhikari has left the party 2-3 weeks ago and now former Kondai Municipal Corporation president and Trinamool leader Soumendu Adhikari, brother of Suvendu Adhikari, quit the party. Soumendu joined the BJP at the BJP’s Yogdan Mela held at the Kontai Dormitory Ground. Suvendu Adhikari also attended the function.

The people of Bengal will cherish Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s idea and promise to turn the state into a ‘Golden Bengal’. Suvendu told the meeting that it would put an end to Mamata’s arrogance. “My younger brother Soumendu will join the BJP in Contai today. He will be accompanied by several councilors and 5,000 TMC grassroots workers. The TMC will steadily disintegrate,” Adhikari said.

Also read: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee joins tribal women to cook vegetables.