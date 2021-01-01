Thiruvananthapuram Airport is now owned by Adani…. Know more!!!

Shangumukham: Thiruvananthapuram Airport to be taken over by Adani in 2021. The Chairman of the Airport Authority of India last day said that the contract for handing over the management of the airport to Adani was clarified. The state government is still in the process of handing over the airport to Adani. The law is pending in the Supreme Court.

More space is available only for the development of the airport. Crores of investment can be deducted. Every passenger passing through Thiruvananthapuram Airport is to pay 168/- to Adani Aviation Authority. The revenue generated from this alone cannot be used to move forward.