“ To protect the dignity of our mothers and sisters, the Hindu youths should take up weapons” : BJP leader

BJP West Bengal state president, Dilip Ghosh has ignited controversy by saying that the Hindu youth must take up weapons to protect women. Dilip Ghosh said this while addressing a rally of Hindu Jagran Manch in West Midnapore.

“Lord Ram had taken arms at a very young age. To protect the dignity of our mothers and sisters, the Hindu youths need to be united. If need be, they should take up weapons. The Constitution has given us the right. To take up arms in protection of our religion, pride and life is not illegal. We’ll do exactly that. Take the revenge first then go to police station,” Ghosh said.

Earlier, Dilip Ghosh had also asked his BJP cadre to arm themselves with sticks and give it back to the Trinamool cadre if it comes to it.