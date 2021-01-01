Warning!!! Personal information leaked under the guise of vaccine registration

Lucknow: A complaint has been lodged that personal information was leaked under the guise of corona vaccine registration. Residents of Uttar Pradesh have complained that they have been receiving calls seeking important personal information such as the Aadhaar number, bank account, and insurance policy.

The health department and police officials have warned the public not to be fooled by cyber scams. ‘The health department does not call anyone to register or vaccinate people. Do not give information to anyone in the name of vaccine registration as there is a risk of being a victim of cybercrime. We have a lot of scams going on right now. ‘ The health official responded.

