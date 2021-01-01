West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee joins tribal women to cook vegetables.

West Bengal: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee joined tribal women and cooked vegetables during a surprise visit to a tribal village in Birbhum district on Wednesday.

Her visit to the tribal village, located near Sonajhuri haat in Santiniketan, evoked mockery by BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, who stated the chief minister’s impulsive visit to the tribal village was nothing but a “drama”.Ms. Banerjee made a sudden visit and joined the tribal village while coming back to Kolkata cladding up a two-day visit to Bolpur in Birbhum district. She assisted a tribal woman Rama Bagdi in cooking vegetables and had tea at the adjoining stall of Babu Bagdi. She then proffered prayers to the god of the tribals.

“Consider me as a daughter of your house. Tell me about your problems. Have you been to the “Duare Sarkar” (government at the doorstep) camp? Do you have the Swasthya Sathi (cashless health scheme) card?” Ms. Banerjee asked the villagers. She requested the accompanying district officers to build toilets in every residential unit in the region when the women notified her of the problems confronted by them.

When Ms. Banerjee later went from the village to board a helicopter, the tribal families of the village which is located near Sonajhuri haat in Santiniketan, still looked perplexed. Ms. Banerjee’s unplanned visit came after the one by Union Home Minister Amit Shah who had lunch at a Baul singer’s residence at Santiniketan earlier this month and at a tribal’s residency at Bankura during his visit.

Incidentally, the ruling TMC had sorrowed erosion in tribal aid in the Jangalmahal area containing Jhargram, West Midnapore, Bankura, and Purulia districts and suffered electoral reverses in 2019 Lok Sabha polls in the tribal belts of the state. Remarking on Ms. Banerjee’s surprise visit, Mr. Vijayvargiya said, “This is nothing but drama which will not give her any electoral dividend.”The tribals as well as the electorate in Bengal have already deserted the Trinamool Congress, he asserted.