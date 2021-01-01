Wildfire on Nagaland-Manipur border; Manipur government seeks help from Center

Kohima: The Manipur government has sought the help of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the Army to control the spread of wildfires along the Nagaland-Manipur border. Dzukou is a valley on the Nagaland-Manipur border. The government’s action comes against the backdrop of a wildfire that started in the region and spread to the Senapati in Manipur.

The wildfires started in DZukou on Tuesday. Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh had observed the sky in Dzukhou to monitor the situation. Biren Singh tweeted that he had informed the Center of the details and that Union Home Minister Amit Shah had assured him of all possible assistance and cooperation.

