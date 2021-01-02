Air India opens flight ticket bookings

The national air carrier of India, Air India has opened flight ticket bookings. The public sector airline has opended ticket bookings for flights between India and the United Kingdom.

“These flights are in addition to the regular flights. Booking open through Air India Website, Booking Offices, Call Centre and Authorised Travel Agents,” Air India tweeted.

(2/2) These flights are in addition to the regular flights.

Booking open through Air India Website, Booking Offices, Call Centre and Authorised Travel Agents. — Air India (@airindiain) January 2, 2021

“It has been decided that flights between India & UK will resume from 8 Jan 2021. Operations till 23 Jan will be restricted to 15 flights per week each for carriers of the two countries to & from Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru & Hyderabad only”, said civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri.

The flight service between Indian and England will resume on January 6. On January 6, 2021, two flights will fly to London Heathrow — one each from Mumbai and Delhi. The next day, two Air India flights are scheduled from London Heathrow to Delhi and Mumbai. On January 8, one Air India flight will fly from Mumbai to London Heathrow and another return flight has also been announced.

The Union Civil Aviation Ministry has lifted the temporary suspension imposed on the flights to and from England. Earlier on December 21, 2020, India imposed a ban on flights to and from England as a new strain of Covid-19 was found in the UK.