The 5-year-old was trained to ride a bike; The Motor Vehicles Department punished his father

The motor vehicle department has suspended the license of the father who taught him to ride a motorcycle. The Perinthalmanna Joint RTOCU Mujib suspended the driving license of Abdul Majid, a resident of Thelakad, for one year. The action was taken on a complaint filed by Perinthalmanna Motor Vehicle Inspector Binoy Varghese.

On the morning of December 31, a video of him teaching a five-year-old man to control a motorcycle handle from Kap to Thelakkad on the Mannarkkad-Perinthalmanna route surfaced. The motor vehicle inspector Binoy Varghese had received a complaint as evidence of this scene. The action was taken after a video-based investigation was conducted on the directions of the Joint RTO.

The vehicle was driven by Abdul Majid, a resident of Telakkad and was used by K.L. The investigation also found that bullet number 53 F-785 was a motorcycle. Abdul Majid was given notice. The license was canceled after admitting that he was with his son.