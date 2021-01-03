14 lakh auto-disable disposable syringes for covid vaccination reached Kerala

14 lakh auto-disable disposable syringes for covid vaccination reached the storage facility in Thiruvananthapuram. These systems have been delivered to the states before the vaccination begins. Large ILR 20, The Vaccine Carrier 1800, Cold Boxes and Ice Pack 12,000 were delivered earlier.

The State has also provided facilities in addition to the air conditioning equipment provided by the Central Government. The Health Minister also said this morning that Kerala is ready. In the first phase, 3.13 lakh people have registered for vaccination in the state. After health workers, the aged are on the priority list. But it will take 50 lakhs of vaccines.