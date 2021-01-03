Aircraft carrier ships will convert into submarines in case of attack; Iran warns

A high-ranking Iranian general has warned that it is in the best interests of the United States and its allies not to launch an unprovoked attack. He said the Iranian military was capable of turning US aircraft carriers into submarines in an instant and that they would land in the form of submarines. Major General Yahya Rahim Safavi warned that Iran could turn US aircraft carriers into submarines within hours. But he said nothing should happen in the last weeks of US President Donald Trump.

“We will never start a war, but we will respond decisively and with all our strength and willingness if anyone attacks Iran,” Rahim Safavi, former commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), told. The general made the remarks while celebrating the first anniversary of the martyrdom of Commander Lt. Gen. Qasem Soleimani, who was killed in a US drone strike on January 3, 2020. He also said that he would avenge the murder of Soleimani.

Also read: Serum Institute releases ‘Covishield’ vaccine price details