Covid-19 Updates: 271 new coronavirus cases reported in Bahrain

The Ministry of Health in Bahrain has updated the coronavirus situation in the country. 271 new cases of coronavirus were reported in the country in the last 24 hours. The newly diagnosed cases include 125 expatriate workers, 125 contacts of active cases 21 travel related.

189 new recoveries were also reported in the last 24 hours. No new deaths were reported in the country. Thus the overall infection tally has reached at 93,184. The total recoveries mounted to 90,558. The death toll is firm at 352.

Also Read; Recovery rate reaches 97.57% in Saudi Arabia

At present there are 2274 active cases in Bahrain. In this 2262 are in stable condition while 12 critical cases under intensive care.