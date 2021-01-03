Don’t play with India, US warns China, passes defense policy law

The US has been sharply critical of the Chinese regime for its ongoing provocation on the Indian border. The US, which has raised its voice against China’s provocations on India’s border, said it was expressing solidarity with India.

The US was adamant that the Chinese invasion could not be accepted. The US administration made this clear when the Senate passed the Defense Policy Act. The law was passed in both houses, overcoming the veto brought by President Donald Trump.

The US says it condemns the Chinese government’s invasions into the South China Sea, the East China Sea and Bhutan. Democratic Party member Raja Krishnamurthy said he would extend full support to India and other friendly countries on the issue.