Kamal Haasan faces resentment over “dignity- women empowerment” remark!!!

Chennai; Kamal Haasan, leader of Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM), encountered fierce backlash on Twitter after his tweet over women empowerment wherein he stated that “dignity and equipoise are more significant to your protection and empowerment”.

Conveying a video of Sneha Mohandas conducting self-defence actions, Kamal Haasan said, “Confidence can do more hurt than pepper spray.” Sneha Mohandas is the founder of Foodbank India who recently entered MNM.She posted a video of her using a ‘nunchaku’, a martial arts weapon for self-defence, and said, “Feeling confident in your ability to protect yourself empowers you to live with less fear and more freedom.”

Dignity and equipoise are important to your protection and empowerment. With the above qualities, your self-defence can become non-violent. When non-violence meets violence, there is no combat; clearly the criminal is exposed. Your confidence can do more damage than pepper spray https://t.co/0frfUtciWZ — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) January 2, 2021

His comment was correlated to “exposition” by many.Congress leader and former IAS officer Sashikanth Senthil criticized Kamal Haasan saying, “Have experienced patriarchy masquerading in many forms. This takes the cake.”