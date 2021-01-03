US talk show legend Larry King hospitalized

Washington: Famous American television presenter Larry King has been admitted to hospital with COVID-19 infection. The media reported on Saturday about the hospital admission of Larry King, one of the stars of the US television media. Eighty-seven-year-old Larry King, who has been receiving treatment at the Los Angeles Cedars Sinai Medical Center for more than a week, has been suffering from a number of health problems. He has type 2 diabetes and has had several heart attacks. He is also suffering from lung cancer.

Wearing multi-colored ties, suspenders, and oversized glasses with folded shirt sleeves, Larry King is one of the most sought after presenters in the American television media. Larry’s interviews with world leaders such as Yasser Arafat and Vladimir Putin have been remarkable. ‘Larry King Live’ was a popular show that aired for 25 consecutive years until he retired from CNN in 2010. Larry then started his own website, and in 2012 he started a show called ‘Lara King Now’ on Ora TV, which he started with his own participation.

