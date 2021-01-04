Tamil Nadu allows full occupancy in theatres prior big releases….

Chennai: An order has been issued to admit 100% people in cinema theaters in Tamil Nadu. Chief Secretary K Shanmugham has ordered the removal of the current 50% audience restriction. Tamil Nadu was the first state to allow 100% admission to the theatre. But criticism of the decision is growing

The order also says that guidelines for blocking Covid-19 should be displayed between shows. Actors like Vijay and Chimpu had demanded that the existing restrictions be lifted. Vijay had demanded that the existing restrictions would affect the box office collection and that all people should be allowed in the theater. ‘Master’ will be released on Pongal on January 13th.

Meanwhile, the state government has given permission to cinema theaters in Kerala to reopen from the 5th of this month. Theatres in Kerala will be operational with restrictions of 50% of the audience.