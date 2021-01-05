Bombs hurled at BJP leaders house

Unidentified miscreants has hurled bombs at a BJP leaders house. At least three crude bombs were hurled at house of Ajay Kumar Chakraborty, a local BJP leader in Hooghly in West Bengal.

Ajay Kumar Chakraborty was sleeping in his home when the attack took place. Ajay Kumar Chakraborty and his wife suffered minor injuries in the attack.

The BJP accused that the ruling Trinamool Congress is behind the attack. BJP said that the TMC workers are misusing the police and attacking opposition leaders to silence them. The Trinamool Congress, declined the allegation by the BJP.