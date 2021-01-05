Mumbai’s famous dabbawala ex-president arrested for “Fraud”

Subash Talekar, the ex-president of Mumbai’s famous dabbawala association has been apprehended for defrauding his associates on the excuse of providing them two-wheelers. A group of dabbawalas (lunchbox deliverymen) has lodged an FIR against Subash Talekar and other office-agents of the association. They have asserted that Talekar and others tricked dabbawalas in the name of providing them moped.

The FIR states that carrying advantage of dabbawalas’ illiteracy, the blamed created signatures and records of 61 dabbawalas in 2016. They promised that all of them would be provided free moped. Regardless, only 15 dabbawalas got the bikes while some others got them without any registration.

The dabbawalas state they had lost expectancy of obtaining the bikes but in 2019, they rather got a notification from an association saying their vehicles would be seized if they do not settle their dues. Other dabbawalas have stated a larger scam. They said that since dabbawalas are identified globally, Talekar and others have taken funds from different associations in their title. Meanwhile, the police are probing for others blamed.

Talekar will be produced before a local magistrate court in Mumbai where the police will pursue his custody to examine the charges. “Talekar and others cheated Dabbawalas to the tune of Rs 6,78,500. The other accused wanted in this case Vitthal Sawant and Dasrath Kedari. Efforts are being made to arrest them,” a police officer said.