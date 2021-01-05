Shisha services resumed in Abu Dhabi. Know more

Abu Dhabi: Hookah smoking (Shisha), which was suspended in March following the Covid outbreak, has been now resumed in Abu Dhabi. The Economic Development Department said the service must meet Covid standards at accredited restaurants. Wearing a mask and keeping a distance is mandatory. Hookah services were resumed in Dubai in July and in Ras Al Khaimah in August.

Terms and conditions to be followed:

Single-use hookah equipment and pipes must be used.

Smoking areas must be isolated.

Staff must undergo Covid-19 testing every two weeks.

Regular temperature checks of both employees and customers are to be conducted.

A maximum of four people can be sat at tables in venues.

The number of cleaning shifts in all smoking areas is to be increased.

The sampling of hookah before it is served is prohibited.

All Covid-19 safety measures must be followed.

