98-year-old woman’s advice for youth strikes social media…

Our society always sees our grandparents as the ones who point us in the right direction. 98-year-old Helen a grandmother has taken to social media. A picture of the grandmother holding a sign with her beautiful smile is circulating on social media.

‘My request to today’s youth is to treat everyone well.’ That’s it. Helen has written her name and age on the board with the request.

Many have come forward to appreciate and acknowledge Helen’s need. Someone commented that it was the most beautiful smile I have ever seen. There are those who promise Grandma Helen that we will fulfill your wish and that you can be proud.