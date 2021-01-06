WHO says “very disappointed” that China is not allowing the entry of COVID experts

BEIJING: China has denied permission to the World Health Organization (WHO) team to travel to Wuhan to find the source of the COVID pandemic, which originated in Wuhan and spread around the world. The WHO team of 10 was scheduled to arrive in China on Wednesday. World Health Organization (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom said in a statement that the decision was “disappointing”.

“I am very disappointed with this news given that two members had already begun their journeys and others were not able to travel at the last minute. But I have been in contact with senior Chinese officials and I have once again made clear that the mission is a priority for WHO and the international team.”The team’s goal was to find out how it spread from animals to humans. To date, China has not allowed an independent inquiry into the origin of Covid to be halted since the world’s first Covid patient was reported in Wuhan at the end of 2019.

