“Those in power in Delhi fear Rahul Gandhi”: Shiv Sena calls Rahul Gandhi a ‘warrior’

Shiv Sena has claimed that Congress MP from Wayanad, Rahul Gandhi is a ‘warrior’ and the BJP and union government fear him. The ruling party in Maharashtra praised Rahul Gandhi in an editorial wtritten on its mouthpiece ‘Saamana’.

“Those in power in Delhi fear Rahul Gandhi. Otherwise, government campaigns to discredit the Gandhi family would not have been carried out. A dictator is afraid even if one man is against him, and if this lone warrior is honest, the fear increases hundredfold. Rahul Gandhi’s fear is that hundredfold,” the editorial in Saamana said.

“Despite propagating that Rahul Gandhi is a weak leader, he is still standing and attacking the government at any opportunity he gets… the Opposition will, at some point, rise from the ashes like the Phoenix. This is what the history of the country says”, the editorial reads.

Shiv Sena has dropped the alliance with BJP to form government in Maharashtra. Shiv Sena along with Congress and NCP has formed coalition named ‘Maha Vikas Aghadi’ in Maharashtra in 2019 after the assembly election.