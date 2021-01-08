Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G is Now BIS Certified Will Launch In India. Know more!!!

Earlier this month, a Xiaomi phone with model number M2101K6G had received certification from the Federal Communications Commission. The Indian variant of the phone that has a model number of M2101K6I has bagged certification from the Bureau of Indian Standards.

The BIS certification was first spotted by tipster Mukul Sharma, who shared a list of Xiaomi smartphones set to launch in India soon. A smartphone with the model number M2101K6I was among the Xiaomi smartphones on the certification listing. The FCC certification of the Redmi Note 10 Pro revealed that it supports dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC, and it will come with MIUI 12 UI. The device may carry support for 5G connectivity. The FCC appearance also revealed that the device will be available in three variants such as 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage, 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage, and 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage.

Like its predecessor, the Redmi Note 9 Pro, the first of the Note 10 series would likely begin with the Pro variant. Since the Redmi Note 10 Pro has passed the BIS certification, we can expect a launch pretty soon.