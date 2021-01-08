UAE airline announces 21% discount on tickets

A UAE based airline has announced a new offer for passengers. Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, the newest national airline of the UAE has announced special discount for passengers. Wizz Air Abu Dhabi is offering 21 per cent discount on bookings for selected destinations.

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, the low-budget air carrier based in Abu Dhabi has announced that the first destination of it will be Athens in Greece. The flights to Athens will start from from Abu Dhabi International Airport on January 15, 2021.

The fares start as low as Dh129. The airline will also to start flights from Abu Dhabi to Thessaloniki, starting on February 4, with fares starting at Dh149. The price will apply only to bookings made on wizzair.com and the WIZZ mobile app.

Conditions include one-way price, including administration fee. One carry-on bag (max: 40x30x20cm). Trolley bag and each piece of checked-in baggage will be subject to additional fees.