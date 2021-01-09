Chief Minister allows 100% occupancy in cinema theatres

Chief Minister has announced that 100% occupancy will be allowed in the cinema theatres in the state. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced this.

“At present, because of the pandemic, only 50% occupancy in cinema halls is allowed. I would ask the state’s chief secretary to come up with a notification today so that 100% seats can be occupied,” Banerjee said while addressing the inauguration of the 26th edition of the Kolkata International Film Festival.

“I would urge cinema hall owners to ensure that people wear face masks and use hand sanitizers. Sanitization should be done after every show. Every audience should carry his own sanitizer or a tissue paper. Now-a-days you also get machines with which you can sanitize the entire hall in just five minutes,” she added.

Earlier on January 4, the Tamil Nadu government had issued a similar order to increase the occupancy in cinema theatres and multiplexes to 100% capacity. But the union government has asked the Tamil Nadu government to revoke its order saying it diluted the guidelines issued by the Union ministry of home affairs (MHA).