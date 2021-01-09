The plane went missing five minutes after takeoff in Jakarta. Know more!!!

The plane went missing within minutes of taking off for Indonesia. Sriwijaya Air Flight SJY182 from Jakarta to Pontianak went missing. Within minutes of taking off, he lost contact with the plane. The Indonesian Ministry of Transport said rescue operations were underway.

According to Flight Radar 24, a Flight Tracker website, the plane lost contact with the ground when it took off at an altitude of more than 10,000 feet. Local media reported that the incident took place four minutes after takeoff.

The plane was carrying about 50 passengers. The plane that took off from Soccerno-Hatta airport went missing this morning.