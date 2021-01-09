World countries in the queue for India’s vaccine; Pakistan set the sights on China, a proud moment for India

World countries are in the queue for Indian-made covid vaccines. Brazil, South Africa, Myanmar, Sri Lanka and Nepal have already requested the vaccine from India. These countries are of the view that India’s vaccine is sufficient.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier said that friendly countries would be given priority. The high-level sources said that the foreign countries would be given the necessary covid vaccines to the people of the country after being replaced. South Africa ordered 1.5 million doses of the covid vaccine yesterday. Sri Lankan President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa has given priority to the Indian vaccine. Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi has made it clear that she has signed an agreement with India.

Bangladesh, Nepal and Myanmar have already sought information from India. The first 12 million doses will be given to Nepal. India has also signed an agreement with Bangladesh for the supply of vaccines. It has decided to export 30 million doses of covishield vaccine to Bangladesh by early February. Myanmar has also signed an agreement to purchase the first batch of vaccines from India.

However, Pakistan has not yet contacted India. Pakistan is waiting for China’s vaccine. Pakistan had earlier said it would accept the Chinese vaccine. However, India’s progress is not causing minor discomfort to Pakistan.