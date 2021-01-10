Record snowfall in Spain; Several trapped in vehicles, 4 dead

Madrid: Heavy snowfall and blizzards have affected people in almost all parts of Spain. Reports indicate that four people have died due to the extreme cold. A missing car has been found in floodwaters following a rising river in Fuengirola. A woman and the man traveling in the car were found dead.

The body of a 54-year-old man was found under the ice near Madrid. Zaragoza police said another homeless man died of frostbite. More than half of Spain’s provinces remained on alert Saturday afternoon, five of them on their highest level of warning, for Storm Filomena. In the capital, authorities activated the red alert for the first time since the system was adopted four decades ago and called in the military to rescue people from vehicles trapped on everything from small roads to the city’s major thoroughfares.

