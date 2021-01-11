Ten confirmed cases of bird flu in the country; Prime Minister Narendra Modi with warning…..

New Delhi: The number of confirmed cases of bird flu in the country has risen to ten. After being confirmed in Rajasthan today, bird flu was also confirmed in Uttarakhand. The Center has directed the states to be extra vigilant in the outbreak of bird flu.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has directed the states to tackle the crisis caused by bird flu. He said zoos and poultry farms should be closely monitored in case of bird flu outbreaks. He was speaking to state chief ministers about the distribution of corona vaccine.

Currently, bird flu has been confirmed in 10 states namely Kerala, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Delhi and Maharashtra. He warned that states should be extra vigilant to prevent the spread of the disease. States that have not yet reported bird flu also need to be careful. He said the Animal Husbandry Department has prepared an action plan to combat bird flu and it needs to be adhered to.