COVID-19 vaccine cannot be selected by any state or individual. Know more

New Delhi: The Union Ministry of Health has said that states or individuals will not be able to choose which of the vaccines approved in India, Covishield, and COVAXIN. 1.1 crore Covidshield and 55 lakh DOS Covaxine have been ordered. All of these will arrive in the states by Thursday. So far, 54 lakh doses have been delivered to various states for distribution on January 16.

The registration for the Covid vaccine through the Covin application has crossed one crore so far. Two doses will be injected at intervals of 28 days. Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said the second dose would be effective 14 days after taking it.

