Etihad Airways offers ‘two-for-one’ ticket

The national air carrier of UAE, Etihad Airways has announced a offer for its passengers. Abu Dhabi based airline, Etihad is offering two tickets for the price of one. The offer named ‘two-for-one’ ticket is valid only for one guest and a companion.

The sale of this offer started on January 5 and will end on January 13. Booking for the companion must be made in the same transaction, and the companion must fly on the same flight, date, and class of travel as the accompanying guest. Travellers can fly any time before June 15.

Fares from Abu Dhabi to Istanbul start from just Dh1,790, Dublin from Dh3,830 and Toronto from Dh5,790. The sale extends across all of Etihad’s cabins, with return Business fares starting from Dh8,750 out of Abu Dhabi to Maldives and Dh10,370 from Abu Dhabi to Istanbul.