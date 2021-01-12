‘Mamata Banerjee has Trump-like attitude’: BJP leader

Launching a scathing attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, West Bengal BJP chief, Dilip Ghosh has said that the TMC leader has a dictatorial behaviour like US President Donald Trump.

“Her party itself has no democracy, people are leaving and going away. There’s no democracy or law and order in the state too,” Dilip Ghosh said. “The manner in which Donald Trump is behaving today, if a dictator like Mamata Banerjee loses, she won’t leave Nabanna. Her behaviour makes people think that she can do something like this. She won’t be ready to leave Nabannna even if she loses the election,” he added.

“The Centre has announced free priority vaccination for frontline workers across the country. The TMC government is trying to take credit of it. The state government would distribute the vaccines supplied by the Centre and say it is providing free inoculation, just like renaming other central schemes,” said the BJP leader.