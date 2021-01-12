Rahul Gandhi goes to Tamil Nadu to see Jallikattu; Congress says his visit is to support farmers

New Delhi: Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi will visit Madurai in Tamil Nadu on Thursday to see the controversial Jallikattu that was banned by the Supreme Court in 2014. State Congress president K. S. Alagiri claimed that Rahul was coming to show solidarity with the farmers. The Congress president pointed out that the bull is a symbol of the farmer and a part of their daily life. Rahul’s visit in Pongal, the harvest festival, will pay homage to the farmers and Tamil culture. Alagiri has said that Rahul will not attend any election rallies on that day. With just months to go before the Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, the state Congress is gearing up for Rahul’s visit. Tamil Nadu Assembly elections will be held in April-May.

Rahul, who will arrive in Madurai on Thursday, will spend four hours in the temple city, the Congress has said. The Congress has said he will not meet MK Stalin, the president of the DMK, an ally of the Congress. Jallikattu has been the subject of controversy over animal cruelty. Jallikattu was banned by the Supreme Court in 2014 following complaints from the Animal Welfare Board of India and the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA). However, the state government soon came out with the argument that Jallikattu is the part of the culture and sense of identity of Tamil Nadu.

