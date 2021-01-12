World countries to visit India to buy Indian made Akash, BrahMos missiles

India has begun efforts to sharply increase arms exports in the coming years. India exports a large number of weapons, including surface-to-air Akash missiles and BrahMos supersonic missiles. Many countries have expressed interest in buying arms from India. India has developed the BrahMos missile in collaboration with Russia. The transfer of the BrahMos supersonic missile to the Philippines is awaiting the final security approval of the Cabinet Committee. Countries such as Indonesia, Vietnam, the UAE, Saudi Arabia and South Africa have also shown interest in the 290-kilometer BrahMos missile.

Nine countries have expressed interest in the Akash missile system being developed locally by India. Akash is capable of destroying enemy warplanes, helicopters, drones and supersonic cruise missiles. Kenya, the Philippines, Indonesia, the UAE, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Vietnam and Algeria have all expressed interest in Akash. India does not need anyone else’s permission to sell 96 per cent of the locally made Akash. However, the sale of BrahMos made in collaboration with Russia requires Russian approval. India and Russia have also decided to increase the BrahMos limit from the current 400 km to 800 km.

