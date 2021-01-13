83 more Tejas aircraft to strengthen Air Force; 48,000 crore contract

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet has approved a Rs 48,000 crore deal to buy 83 more Tejas aircraft to strengthen the Indian Air Force. The contract is with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited. The agreement includes 73 LCA Tejas MK1A fighter jets and 10 LCA Tejas MK1 trainer aircraft. Defense Minister Rajnath Singh has said that the Cabinet Committee on Security, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved the purchase of 83 Tejas aircraft.

Rajnath Singh said the deal would be a game-changer of self-sufficiency in Indian defense construction. He added that the Tejas will be the backbone of the Air Force in the years to come. The deal is in addition to the earlier agreement to buy 40 warplanes, with locally built jets set to join the Indian Air Force in the next six to seven years. “The CCS chaired by PM Sh. @narendramodi today approved the largest indigenous defence procurement deal worth about 48000 Crores to strengthen IAF’s fleet of homegrown fighter jet ‘LCA-Tejas’. This deal will be a game changer for self reliance in Indian defence manufacturing,” Rajnath Singh tweeted.

